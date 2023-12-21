Man accused of raping Kimberley traditional healer to apply for bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man accused of raping a 26-year-old female traditional healer in Kimberley in the Northern Cape is expected to apply for bail in the local magistrate’s court this morning.

The man allegedly raped the sangoma at his house when she was there to perform a cleansing ritual.

When the man accused of raping a sangoma appeared in Kimberley Magitrate’s Court last week, he fired his legal representative and told the court he will represent himself.

He alleges that he was denied his medication while in custody.

However, a nurse from correctional services has testified in court that the accused is receiving his prescribed medication.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the accused has another rape case in the Northern Cape High Court for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Last year, the accused also faced a charge of raping another sangoma.

Traditional healers who are supporting the survivor are adamant that the accused should be denied bail.

VIDEO | Safety of traditional healers in the spotlight following a healer’s rape ordeal:

-Report by Tebogo Msimanga