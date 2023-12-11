Man accused of raping Kimberley traditional healer back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman who is a traditional healer in Kimberley in the Northern Cape is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court today.

The man allegedly raped the healer at his house while she was there to perform a cleansing ritual.

During his last appearance in court, the defence team said that their client had not been receiving his medication on time while in custody.

They further argued about the poor conditions that he is allegedly subjected to.

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that the rape accused is not a first-time offender, and is currently facing another rape case which is sitting in the Northern Cape High Court.

Traditional healers based in Kimberley have signed a petition calling for the rape accused to remain in custody.

Since the incident was reported, women traditional healers in the area say they now feel unsafe to consult male patients.

VIDEO | Safety of traditional healers in the spotlight following a healer’s rape ordeal: