Self-proclaimed prophet back in court for alleged murder and rape

A man accused of double rape and murder is on Monday expected to appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo. Mothupi Tau is accused of killing Hellen Malepe and her daughter, Kgaugelo at The Oaks in Ga-Sekororo in December last year.

Tau is a self-proclaimed prophet and Malepe used to consult with him. The motive for the killing is under investigation.

The matter was postponed two weeks ago to allow Tau to get a legal representative.

Tau is facing two counts of murder, two of rape and armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It is alleged that 37-year-old Hellen Malepe used to consult Tau as a prophet.

Tau allegedly attacked and stabbed Malepe, and her 20-year-old daughter at their home.

He also allegedly tied up Malepe’s five-year-old son in the bedroom. He was arrested when he was trying to hitch a lift from the area.