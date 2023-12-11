Limpopo man arrested for alleged abduction, rape of 13-year-old girl

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl in Northam, Limpopo. This comes after the girl was reported missing by her mother after she had gone to the local spaza shop.

Community members took matters into their own hands and searched for the girl. She was found in a locked rented room in the area.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the suspect was traced to his workplace where he was arrested.

“The complainant who is the victim’s mother received information that her daughter was spotted at another yard at the same Block 07. Community members mobilised, they went to the said house together with the complainant. They found the victim locked in one of the rented rooms. The victim alleged that a male suspect threatened her, and forced her into his room and raped her.

“The police were immediately notified, they swiftly reacted and the suspect aged 22 was traced and arrested at his workplace around the area. He was charged with rape and kidnapping cases,” Mashaba explains.

The suspect is expected to appear before Northam Magistrate’s Court.

