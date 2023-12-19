Court hears that slain teacher Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court has heard that 34-year-old teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, was pregnant at the time of her death.

Twenty-one-year-old student, Bafana Mahungela, who applied for bail is accused of rape and murder.

The English teacher at Delta Park High School was murdered whilst taking part in a local sporting event in October.

Mahungela was arrested at the Varsity College student residence in Sandton last month.

Court proceedings began on Monday morning with lawyers representing the accused questioning the state on why Mahungela was brought to the courtroom in ankle chains.

After a short adjournment, his ankle cuffs were removed.

Last week, the state said post-mortem results showed Kluyts was hit with a blunt object, smothered and pressure was put on her neck until she died.

Pictures and CCTV footage

The state also obtained CCTV footage showing the accused leaving the area where the body was found.

Defence attorney, Itumuleng Masako, also on Monday asked the state prosecutor, Advocate Ayanda Bakana, for copies of photos and a video from the crime scene.

Although in its response, alluding to the fact, that they are not obligated to accede – the state eventually shared copies of the pictures taken from the crime scene.

During his testimony on the witness stand, Mahungela was shown the pictures. He identified himself and his girlfriend in the pictures that were taken at a pyjama party in Alexander the night before Kluyts was killed.

He told the court at no point did he ever contemplate killing anyone.

Abuse during arrest

When questioned about his arrest, Mahungela told the court that law enforcement agencies did not read him his rights upon arrest.

He also alleged physical abuse during his apprehension, saying he was slapped around before being taken to the police station.

At the police station, he was asked to unlock his cell phone and hand over his password – he says he obliged due to being assaulted.

VIDEO | Mahungelo denies killing Kirsten Kluyts: