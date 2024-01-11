Health concerns over illegal dumping sites near Kimberley

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some residents in Galeshewe Township in Kimberley in the Northern Cape say they are concerned about the rise in illegal dumping sites in the area.

They say the piles of garbage are becoming a health hazard especially to children who play in the streets as the stench is unbearable. The residents are calling on the Sol Plaatje Municipality to enforce tighter by-laws which would deter others from dumping illegally.

People are falling sick because of dumping sites in the area, asthmatic individuals suffer the most.

One of the residents say, “Those who knows about the bylaws they don’t respect and practice the bylaws, because they tell themselves it is not our responsibility to clean and that is not the truth, it is our responsibility to make sure the community is clean not that it is someone else’s responsibility”.