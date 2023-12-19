Northern Cape police seek info on unidentified dead woman

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Northern Cape police have opened an inquest docket after a body of an unidentified woman was discovered at a dumping site in Galeshewe Township in Kimberley.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward. Northern Cape Police spokesperson Timothy Sam says the cause of death of the woman is still unknown.

“The deceased female is approximately between 20-30 years-old and she was wearing a dark blue pyjama top and trouser as well as black slipper shoes. The police request the assistance of the public in identifying the deceased. Police urge anyone with information to come forward and visit Galeshewe.”