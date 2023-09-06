A 28-year-old woman facing charges of killing her seven-month-old daughter in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, is scheduled to appear in the local magistrates’ court today, where she will apply for bail. The accused has been in custody since her arrest a week ago.

The tragic incident unfolded when the woman allegedly burned her infant daughter inside a shack following an altercation with her husband. According to provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala, the husband left the scene after the dispute.

Investigators suspect that the woman may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which led to the tragic death of her daughter.

The court appearance today is expected to shed more light on the case as the accused seeks bail.

Further details and developments will be reported following the court proceedings.