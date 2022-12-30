Some Mpumalanga residents are calling on the police to deal with liquor outlets that are non-compliant with the liquor trading hours regulations.

Apparently, some outlets do not close on time while others sell liquor backdoor.

In Matsulu outside Mbombela, some residents claim that sometimes roads become inaccessible in the mornings, because some patrons park their cars on the road.

These complaints come amid concerns over the escalating incidents of killing of people in taverns around the province.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says transgressors would be dealt with as they continue with their festive operations.

“And then in terms of the liquor licenses or premises that we charged is about 10 of them and majority of them are in the Nkangala Region. And in terms of illegal dealing in liquor, we have found about in three Ehlanzeni and Nkangala respectively and one in Gert Sibande.

So, this shows that indeed we are on the ground. Those that who have been found without licenses have been closed down. We are working hard to ensure that there is compliance in our province.”