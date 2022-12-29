The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has warned that tavern owners who do not comply with regulations will be harshly dealt with.

The board has shut down a tavern in Hofmeyr where three women died on Boxing Day. Two of the deceased were under the age of 18.

The tavern owner has since been arrested. It’s alleged that the three died during a stampede after an unknown substance was sprayed inside the establishment.

The Liquor Board’s spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya says, “Three people that died, one – two of them are minors, one is 16, the other is 17 so it is of grave concern for us because the liquor trader allowed them into the establishment which is a contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act. So it is a reason why the manager of the outlet together with his assistant was arrested immediately on the 26th, so they are currently in jail facing prosecution for selling alcohol to the minors”

Eastern Cape festive season safety awareness campaign: MEC Xolile Nqatha

Recently, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Municipality led a road safety campaign in Gqeberha, which served as the official launch of the Festive Season’s awareness initiative targetting road users.

The majority of road accidents and fatalities are often attributed to excessive alcohol consumption, particularly during the Festive Season.

The board is intensifying its road safety campaign with a view to urge road users, both drivers and pedestrians, to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or walking on public roads when intoxicated.

The message is clear, that there will be Zero tolerance for all road users. The Nelson Mandela traffic officers are coming down hard on anyone attempting to break the law and top of the agenda is to bring to book all those who attempt to drink and drive.

Deputy Director of the Nelson Mandela traffic Department, Eric Tesso says there will be no remorse for those caught drunk and driving.

“Drunk and driving we don’t tolerate, starting from the 1st of October until now, I have arrested over 183 drunk drivers and my target is over 500. They must not even attempt to drink and drive. And what we can advise them is that on the darkest areas don’t ask for direction, try and get to the garage or the nearest police station,” says Tesso.

