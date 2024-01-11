Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for kidnapping, hijacking suspects

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for four suspects linked to several kidnapping and hijacking incidents in the province.

This comes after four male victims were allegedly kidnapped on Monday by the suspects who posed as police officers between Trichards and Standerton.

The victims were recovered by the police kidnapping unit in Vosloorus in Gauteng.

It is reported that the suspects were travelling in a white sedan fitted with police blue lights.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says similar offences were reported in areas such as Mbombela and Hazyview.

“The four men were kidnapped and kept captive while the suspects withdrew a large sum of money from their bank accounts, and the matter was reported to the police and the anti-kidnapping unit operationalised information and traced the friends within 48 hours to a house in Vosloorus. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects who were involved in similar incidents where motorists were stopped by a group of men driving in a Ford Ranger and a white VW Polo.”