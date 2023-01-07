A 43-year-old man has been arrested by police in Mpumalaga for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old man at Botleng in Delmas.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala says investigations reveals that the firearm used was reported missing during a business robbery that took place in Pretoria in 2020.

Mohlala says police cannot rule out possibility of adding other charges.

“The suspect was arrested hours after a 23-year-old victim was kidnapped and a ransom for his released. According to the information received, the victim visited his friend on Thursday in Botleng and just left before 22:00 hours. In less than 30 minutes the friends allegedly received calls from his friend, he could hear that he has been abducted, while in short he heard someone who was demanding ransom for his friend’s release, the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.” says Mohlala.

A statement by the police adds that the kidnapped person’s friend reported the matter to the police after receiving the call. It is alleged that more of the victim’s friends also reported the kidnapping to the police, citing receiving strange calls demanding a ransom for the victim’s release.

The police say the victim was later released on Friday afternoon and he later arrived at the police station. After the victim was interviewed by the police, they established that the victim’s cellphone was still in the possession of the suspect.

Investigations were intensified leading the police to a location in Botleng, where the suspect fitting the description given by the victim was found. The police found the cellphone and an unlicensed 9mm pistol with serial numbers filed off and 22 live rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery, illegal possession of fire arm and ammunition.