Mpumalanga deploys 700 new police officers

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela has welcomed over 700 newly-trained officers to be deployed across the province to fight crime. The new recruits are part of “Project 10 000,” announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. They will be deployed at various police stations to tackle crime during the holiday season and beyond.

The new members consist of over 500 men and more than 200 women.

They started their training in April and completed it in November. They will be deployed in crime hotspot areas and malls during the festive period. Some of the new recruits are eager to begin work.

“The message to criminals is that we are coming; we are game on. To be honest, I am ready. I have been looking forward to training. We are ready to fight crime and make a difference in our country.”

Meanwhile, Police Union SAPU’s deputy provincial chairperson, Jacob Hlongwane, says the killing of police officers should be regarded as treason. He urged the police to use their weapons when facing danger.

“We advise our members that they must not die outside carrying their own guns because the government has equipped them with the resources to defend themselves; they must not go and die.”

Manamela says the new police recruits come at an opportune time as criminals use the festive season to terrorise communities.

“They are going to be policing all these hotspot areas, the problematic ones; we made it a point that they are going to be deployed with the permanent members to assist them. With the massive number that we are having in all the districts, they are divided into 200 numbers, but the focus is on areas like Masoyi, Calcutta, Ermelo, and Moloto Road, so these are areas.”

The Provincial Commissioner has warned the new members against associating themselves with criminals.

