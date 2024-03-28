A task team formed to probe Limpopo drive-by shooting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo police have set up a task team to investigate the alleged taxi-related killings in Zebediela near Lebowakgomo yesterday. The drive-by shooting led to the deaths of four people – a passerby, a passenger and two taxi drivers.

It is believed there is a taxi feud over the Zebediela-Lebowakgomo route in the area.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says investigations are underway.

“It is alleged that suspects driving in a white BMW and a black Mercedes-Benz vehicle fired multiple gunshots in the direction of taxis. The assailants then fled the scene after the attack. Police and Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene, and on arrival, two taxi drivers, one passenger, and another motorist were certified dead on the scene, and four others were transported to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. It later transpired that three more victims who also sustained injuries showed up, bringing the total number of injured to seven.”

#sapsLIM PC, Lt Gen Hadebe, has ordered an urgent investigation following a shooting incident in which 4 people were fatally shot and 7 others wounded after they were shot on 27/03 at about 05:00 at Moletlane near the local taxi rank. The suspects, driving a white BMW and a black… pic.twitter.com/XIKGx39OKA — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 28, 2024

Moletlane residents reeling in shock after a drive-by shooting claims four lives:

Report by Avhapfani Munyai