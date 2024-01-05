High traffic volumes expected as travellers return to their provinces

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Traffic Police says it is expecting an increase in traffic volumes starting today as holidaymakers start to make their way back to the province from various holiday destinations.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa says traffic officials will be out in their numbers to ensure safer roads.

“Traffic is expected to pick up on Friday. Law enforcement teams are out and about. The focus is on local and residential areas.”

He adds: “We are continuing with law enforcement operations, including multidisciplinary roadblocks, stop and search, and block patrols.”

#sapsHINT With many holidaymakers returning to their homes this weekend, we urge everyone to practice #RoadSafety NP https://t.co/sfHv8iD4Kl — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 5, 2024