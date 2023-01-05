Gauteng Traffic Police say they are expecting traffic volumes to increase on national roads with two thousand cars per hour expected to pass through the province’s toll gates.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert as holidaymakers continue to return from various holiday destinations.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane has appealed to motorists to exercise caution.

“We are anticipating high traffic volumes on the N1 Polokwane, Phumlane plaza, over 2000 cars passing there as well as Pretoria. We are expecting over 1500 vehicles to pass through that gantry. One of our busiest roads is going to be the N3. ”

“We are really asking people to exercise patience because many of our people lose patience and then drive on the yellow line. That constitutes reckless and negligent driving. They are going to get arrested.”