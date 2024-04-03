Limpopo woman kills daughter before taking her own life

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman reportedly took the life of her six-year-old daughter before ending her own life, in Mohlaletse village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

“According to information, the police were summoned to the scene. On their arrival, they found a lifeless body of a woman hanging behind the house and another body of a child was found on the bed.”

“The Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene, and the victims were pronounced dead; their identities will be released in due course. The Police have opened cases of murder and inquest circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation,” adds Ledwaba.

The authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the crime.