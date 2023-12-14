Newly trained Northern Cape police officers ready to combat crime

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly trained police officers in the Northern Cape say they are ready to hit the ground running and help in the fight against crime.

The police officers were part of the passing out parade officiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley.

At least 1 400 new officers will be deployed in the various units within the SAPS across the Northern Cape.

These include the detective unit and the visible policing unit, among others. The new recruits say the nine months of training was not easy, however, it taught them the necessary skills needed to combat crime.

“It was not easy but we are ready. We have done several trainings which made us ready to ready to represent the country and to combat crime.”

“We are very excited for the past four months we have gone a rigorous training. It was not easy but we managed to succeed and we are ready because they have equipped us with the necessary skills to go and combat crime.”

President Ramaphosa says the new recruits are part of the government’s effort to fight crime – which has wreaked havoc in the country.

SAPS holds Passing Out Parade for Western Cape’s new police recruits