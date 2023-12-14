Your responsibility is to protect, Ramaphosa tells new SAPS recruits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the newly graduated police officers in Kimberley in the Northern Cape that they have the responsibility to protect the public.

He officiated the South African Police Service (SAPS) passing out parade.

It is part of the graduation of 1 400 police officers.

The officers are among the 10 000 new police recruits in the country. They will focus on fighting serious crime.

A large number of the new officers will be stationed in the Western Cape.

