Motorists have been urged to be aware of severe weather conditions on the N3 as they embark on trips to various destinations for the winter break.

Government schools around the country closed today for the winter holidays.

Operations Manager at the N3 Toll Concession, Thanya Dhoogra says road users should plan for any eventuality that may occur.

“Ensure that your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition and that you have adequate emergency provision on hand should it be required. Severely cold weather conditions, dense fog, high winds, and field fires may results in dangerous driving conditions and require a heightened level of focus and awareness. Always share the road responsibly and heed warning signs and official traffic advisories ensuring that you adapt your driving style to the prevailing travel conditions.”