N3 north bound at Van Reenen Pass reopened

Transport authorities in KwaZulu-Natal say the north bound carriage way on the N3 at Van Reenen Pass has been reopened following a multiple-vehicle pile-up.

Operations manager of the N3 Toll Concession Thania Dhoogra says eight vehicles including three taxis, one truck and four light motor vehicles were involved in the crash.

Dhoogra earlier said, “Van Reenen pass on the N3 toll route is currently closed to traffic due to a serious multiple vehicle crash which occurred in the early hours of this morning emergency services are on scene and recovery operations are currently under way. Road users are advised to expect congestion and delays, please remember to keep the emergency lane open at all times and approach the area with caution.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga released the road fatality stats for December yesterday.

Festive Season | Provisional stats show 719 fatalities recorded so far this December: