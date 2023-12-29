Servere weather predicted for New Years weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings for several provinces, anticipating widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says showers are expected across the country, with more concentrated and widespread thundershowers predicted for central regions, covering parts of Free State, the western Eastern Cape, most areas of the Northern Cape, and the western Northern West Province.

A level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms, indicating the likelihood of strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail, particularly in the Northern Cape, North West, and southwestern Free State.

The Mangaung Metro in the Free State is cautioning residents about potential severe thunderstorms.

A Level 4 warning has been issued for heavy rains, estimated at 80%, in the metro’s jurisdiction on Friday afternoon.

Residents and road users are urged to heed alerts, reduce speed, use headlights, and exercise caution when crossing roads or near water bodies.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the South African Weather Service warns of heavy rainfall over the New Year’s weekend.

The Durban metro, Pietermaritzburg, Estcourt, Mooi River, Newcastle, Kokstad, and Port Shepstone are expected to experience increased rainfall and strong winds.

Forecaster Wisani Maluleke advises businesses and residents in low-lying areas to be vigilant as heavy rain may lead to flooding