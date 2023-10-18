More witnesses to be called as trial against Radzuma siblings resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The state is expected to call more witnesses in the murder trial against the three Radzuma siblings accused of a series of crimes, including the murder of two South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) leaders in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

The siblings are being tried in the High Court in Thohoyandou.

Percy and Simon Radzuma are being tried for the killing of Samwu leaders, Timmy Musetsho and Ronald Mani.

The third sibling, Ndivhuwo, is being tried for allegedly killing a person of interest in the Samwu killings.

Musetsho and Mani were against the Vhembe District Municipality investing R300 million in the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

About 17 state witnesses have already testified since the trial started last week. 136 witnesses have been lined up to testify.

The trial is set to continue until Friday next week.

Former Vhavenda King assets attached

In July, lawyers for the defunct VBS Mutual Bank instructed the sheriff of the Court to attach all moveable assets belonging to former Vhavenda King, Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana.

This comes after Mphephu-Ramabulana lost his bid for leave to appeal the South Gauteng High Court ruling.

He objected to the judgment in November last year which had granted an order to cancel three vehicle sale agreements between him and the bank.

Depositors lost R2 billion when the bank collapsed in 2018.

More details in the report below: