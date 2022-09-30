The three Radzuma siblings, Percy, Simon and Ndivhuwo, are to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with three murders including two SAMWU leaders, in Limpopo.

Timson Musetsho and Ronald Mani were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Thohoyandou three years ago.

Musetsho and Mani were against the Vhembe District Municipality’s investment of R300-million in the defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

The video below is of the funeral service of the two SAMWU leaders, February 9, 2019:

The matter against the siblings is expected to be transferred to the High Court in Thohoyandou for trial.

Two Radzuma siblings, Percy and Simon, will be tried for the murder of Musetsho and Mani in 2019.

Their sibling, Ndivhuwo, will be tried for the murder of a person of interest in the killing of SAMWU leaders.

Zwothe Nemulodi who was a person of interest in the murder of Musetsho and Mani was gunned down allegedly by Ndivhuwo.