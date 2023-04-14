Mpumalanga Police have once again warned social media users to be cautious when agreeing to meetings with people they don’t know.

At least two incidents of rape have been reported to police after victims were lured on social media to meet with strangers.

Recently an 18-year-old girl was raped in Mgobodzi east of Malelane following a conversation on Facebook.

Two weeks ago, a man was taken into police custody.

He is believed to have lured a 17-year-old girl to meet him via Facebook and allegedly raped her in Standerton.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala explains.

“We want to send a warning as well we are concerned as SAPS on the incidents of alleged Facebook rapists. There are a number of incidents that took place in our province. The recent one took place in Standerton on the 25th of March, 25-year-old Tshepo Nxumalo allegedly led a 17-year-old via Facebook and met her and was fortunately arrested and appeared in court. And the latest one happened during the Easter weekend. An 18-year-old was also raped at Mgobodzi bushes.”