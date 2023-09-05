Suspended Public Protector, advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane has made an about-turn about her return to work on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane who arrived at the Public Protector head offices in Pretoria a short while ago did not enter the premises due to her safety.

She says her protectors were instructed to withdraw from escorting her to the office where she had planned to report for duty.

Mkhwebane who was flanked by her husband maintains her suspension is terminated, as the Section 194 Committee into her fitness to hold office has concluded its work.

The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the report recommending her removal from office next week.

Mkhwebane says she can’t allow her protectors to be involved in her battles.

“The leadership in the police service has told my protectors they can’t be held responsible. It’s like [I’m] defiant. Unfortunately, they cannot allow them to be involved in such. Apparently, [I] was going to be blocked and the police couldn’t allow me to enter the office. So, I just came here to address the public and inform you that was my understanding.”

