The office of the Public Protector says the suspension of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane remains in place.

This as the suspended Public Protector took to social media saying that her suspension is terminated, as the Section 194 committee has concluded its work.

Mkhwebane says she has informed the President of her intention to return to work on Tuesday.

Media Alert‼️ On 9 June 2022 the President signed a Presidential Minute recording his decision to suspend the Public Protector,Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane “pending the finalisation of the proceedings/inquiry initiated by the Committee of the National Assembly established in terms of… pic.twitter.com/FirEcfRfEQ — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) September 4, 2023

Spokesperson for the Public Protector, Ndili Msoki says only the President can terminate the suspension of the Public Protector.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane says any attempt to remove her from office before the end of her term in October, will be a malicious exercise to tarnish her image despite what she says is the sterling job she’s done.

