MK Party leader Jacob Zuma addresses EC internal party squabbles

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) leader Jacob Zuma has descended in the Eastern Cape to address internal party squabbles in the province. This follows unconfirmed reports that some members in the province are fighting over leadership positions.

This is Zuma’s first visit to the province, since the party was formed.

Speaking at the funeral of MK member, Phumelele Tokwe, in Alice, Zuma says he had to postpone a planned rally in Gqeberha, to bid farewell to Tokwe whom he worked with when conceptualising the idea of forming MK Party.

“We are here to address conflict members of the party. But I won’t dwell much about that because this is not the right platform. But there are challenges,” says the leader.

Zuma says the party’s aim is to rescue the country from social ills.

Legal battle

Zuma is also involved in legal battle with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The IEC has approached the Constitutional Court over its decision to remove Jacob Zuma from the MK party’s election list.

This after the Electoral Court set aside the decision following an appeal by MK.

Zuma says the date for the Eastern Cape provincial rally will be announced in due course.

