MK party to appeal IEC’s objection against Zuma’s candidacy

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party says it will appeal the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to uphold an objection brought against former President Jacob and MK party leader Jacob Zuma as a candidate for the party on its list of people to go to Parliament after the May 29 polls.

Today is the deadline for people to lodge applications against objections made against them at the Electoral Court.

The decision to omit Zuma was taken following the public candidate list inspection process, which took place last week.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela says, “We are going to be appealing it, our attorneys are looking at it and have been looking at it, we are looking at the merit and we will submit an appeal accordingly.”

“uMkhonto we Sizwe as a party, as you would know went through the court process that we won in the Electoral Court is going to be on the ballot paper, that is one thing that ought to be clear because there is a notion that President Zuma’s face or a leader’s face ought to be in the ballot and I think that’s a wrong view of it. The actual emblem or the logo of a political party is going to be there, so it’s not a face per se,” Ndlela adds.

