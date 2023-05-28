African National Congress (ANC) president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has reiterated his stance that the ministers of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Energy Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan have no option but to co-operate to address the electricity crises in the country.

Ramaphosa made the remarks on the sideline of a meeting with ANC branches in Mahikeng, as the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has descended in the province to engage with party structures and assess the state of service delivery.

Ramaphosa says the Energy, Electricity and Public enterprise ministers must work together to achieve a great goal of stability in the electricity grid.

“Ministers of Mineral, Energy Resources will continue with the policy matters as well as regulation matters as well as the renewable energy procurement processes in relation to that procurement office. Minister Ramokgopa will be focusing more on procurement of energy and ensuring that there is energy generation. So the two tasks are quite separate but at the same time they have to work together. I insisted on both of them that they must cooperate and work together.”

Cholera outbreak

Regarding the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Ramaphosa says that it is a cause for concern. The death toll in the cholera outbreak is currently at 24.

“I will go and visit the area because we got to make sure that there is an overall attention that should be given and of course we are working together with municipality, metro to pay attention on what needs to be done. So all government is paying attention to the cholera outbreak.”

BRICS Summit

In response to former president Thabo Mbeki’s suggestion that BRICS summit be held in a neutral country to rid South Africa of troubles of having to arrest Russian president Vladimir Putin. He says they are still consulting.

“I have said in the past that the issue of BRICS and the issue of attendance of president Putin at BRICS at the light of what of ICC has announced is the matter we are discussing, we are having on going discussions in government talking about this matter so in due course, you will know what our stance is.”

The ANC National working committee will now meet with the PEC of North West in Rustenburg on Sunday.

ANC National Working Committee visits Mahikeng: Zebilon Maine