The National Department of Health has called on the public to report to healthcare facilities immediately, should they display signs and symptoms of cholera. This as the death has risen to 24.

Two more people have died in the Hammanskraal area, north of Pretoria, where there is currently a cholera outbreak. Cholera symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Government concerned

Speaking during a visit to the North West, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal is a cause for concern.

“The cholera outbreak is a matter of concern to me and ministers. The Minister of Water and Sanitation is dealing with the matter. Minister of Health was also there, he’s dealing with the matter. So, I have ministers, whose job it is to deal with the problem and they are coming up with solutions and I’m satisfied with the attention that they are giving. Yes, I will go and visit the area because we’ve got to make sure that there’s an overall attention that should be given.”

Ramaphosa says he would visit areas affected by the cholera outbreak.

“I will go and visit the area because we got to make sure that there is an overall attention that should be given and of course we are working together with municipality, metro to pay attention on what needs to be done. So, all of government is paying attention to the cholera outbreak.”

The Gauteng Department of Education has promised to supply Hammanskraal schools with water:

Awareness campaign

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Department of Health conducted a cholera awareness campaign in Mthatha on Saturday. The awareness has been preceded by a walk to Mamela taxi rank where commuters, street vendors and taxi personnel were taught on how to prevent cholera using home remedies.

Provincial Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth raised concerns over water challenges facing different parts of the province.

“We are grateful that the Eastern Cape has not detected any case,” she says.