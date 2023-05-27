ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is concerned about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Ramaphosa is leading a visit by the party’s National Working Committee to Mahikeng in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region.

He was speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the ANC’s regional general council meeting.

ANC National Working Committee visits Mahikeng: Zebilon Maine

Ramaphosa says he would visit areas affected by the cholera outbreak.

“The cholera outbreak is a matter of concern to me and ministers. The Minister of Water and Sanitation is dealing with the matter. Minister of Health was also there, he’s dealing with the matter. So, I have ministers, whose job it is to deal with the problem and they are coming up with solutions and I’m satisfied with the attention that they are giving. Yes, I will go and visit the area because we’ve got to make sure that there’s an overall attention that should be given.”