African National Congress (ANC) members from branches in the North West say that they are keen on sharing their challenges with party President Cyril Ramaphosa who is leading the National Working Committee meeting, currently under way in the province.

North West has been marred by service delivery challenges, with at least nine municipalities being placed under administration.

Donald Moswele, a member of the ANC in the area, says he had gone to Mmabatho Convention Centre where Ramaphosa is because his community is plagued by a variety of social ills.

“It’s a very serious problem that we’re having. We don’t have water through our areas that we’re stay in, our youth are not working and we have problems with our leaders in our different municipalities, especially in Ramotshiri Moilwa, as the ward that in at this moment. We’re having a serious problem of leadership in Ramotshiri Moilwa and we need the problem of water and electricity in our areas resolved,” says Moswele.

