The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to continue with their cross-examination of state witness Mthokosizi Thwala on Monday at the High Court in Pretoria.

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele indicated on Friday that he was not feeling well.

Ramosepele represents accused numbers one and two, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi.

Thwala, who was friends with the late Bafana Bafana soccer star, is the second witness who was present at Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo mother’s home in Vosloorus, in Ekurhuleni, when Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.

VIDEO | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 05 May 2023

On Thursday, the trial ground to a halt after the back-and-forth between the state and the defence over what the state has termed “inaccuracies” in the witness statements that they wanted to clarify before the state could conclude Thwala’s evidence-in-chief.

Thwala has earlier in the week told the court that he made more than two statements since the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

According to the state, some “inaccuracies” were picked up, which warranted the witness to clarify before he could be handed to the defense for cross-examination.