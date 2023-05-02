The much-anticipated resumption of the Senzo Meyiwa trial has hit a snag at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

Malesela Teffo, the former legal representative of accused 1 to 4 in the murder trial, made a dramatic pitch in court before the start of proceedings and demanded to see the judge in chambers.

Teffo, who was disbarred last year after a court found he no longer met the threshold to be an advocate, would not reveal the reasons for wanting to see the judge bar that he has sensitive information that could not be revealed in an open court.

“Worse if the case is broadcast,” adds Teffo.

Judge Maumela’s clerk says the judge has requested the legal representatives to find out from their clients if they’re okay with Maselela Teffo seeing him in the chambers before the start of proceedings. Teffo says he’s flabbergasted by that instruction.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/1cFIMWcDgp — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 2, 2023

After the State’s consultation with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, the judge’s clerk informed the legal representative that the judge had instructed them to find out from their clients if they were okay with him meeting with Teffo ahead of the proceedings.

Teffo criticises this saying he has never, in his career, seen a judge seeking the permission of the accused on whether to see a legal representative in the chambers.

Malesela Teffo says he’s “taking strong offense” at the judge seeking the permission of the accused on whether to see him. Teffo says he has sensitive information that cannot be disclosed in an open court. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/fanx4MfBHt — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 2, 2023

The trial of five men accused of the murder of football star resumes in Pretoria, after being postponed last year. One of them was denied bail on Friday after failing to provide exceptional circumstances in his bail application.

SABC News Chriselda Lewis reports:

After more than a 40-minute delay, the legal representatives, without Teffo, met with the judge in the chambers.

Proceedings finally began with the confirmation of new legal representatives for the accused.

Advocate Ramosepele will represent accused 1 and 2, Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, respectively, while Advocate Mnisi will represent accused 3, Ncube, Advocate Nxumalo to represent accused 4 Mapisa.

TT Thobane who represented accused 1 to 4 when the #SenzoMeyiwatrial began is not in court. Adv Ramosepele will not represent accused 1 and 2. Adv Mnisi to represent accused 3. Adv Nxumalo on behalf of accused 4. Adv Mshololo remains on behalf of accused 5. #SABCNews — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 2, 2023

TT Thobane, who represented accused 1 to 4, is off the case.

Adv Mnisi for accused 3 says they would like to recall state witnesses, Thabo Mosia and Patrick Mthethwa, who attended the scene, to retake the witness stand. This is without affecting proceedings for today where the 4th witness is expected to be called.

The matter is currently underway.

Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes | 02 May 2023:

