Meyiwa murder trial resumes as forensic analyst returns to the stand

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume this morning in the High Court in Pretoria, with forensic analyst Phineus Masetla expected to continue his testimony.

This trial involves five defendants who stand accused of the murder of the renowned soccer star in October 2014, an incident that occurred at the home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s mother, situated in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Masetla, a key witness in the case, has been providing crucial insights into DNA evidence obtained from various swabs collected at the crime scene. His testimony has included significant exclusions of three of the accused individuals based on the DNA evidence analysis.

According to Masetla, his analysis has excluded Maphisa Mtokozisi from all the DNA samples taken from the crime scene. Similarly, Fisokuhle Ntuli and MS Sibiya have also been excluded from the DNA samples collected. This pivotal information could play a significant role in shaping the course of the trial and the eventual verdict.

The trial has garnered immense public and media attention due to the prominence of Senzo Meyiwa in South African soccer and the mystery surrounding his untimely death.

As the proceedings continue, legal experts, investigators, and the public remain closely engaged, eager to see how the unfolding evidence will impact the case and whether justice will be served for the beloved soccer icon.

