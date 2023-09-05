The police officer who was the first to arrive at the house where former Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014, Thabo Mosia, has blamed exhaustion for some discrepancies picked up in his pocketbook.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the soccer star at Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Mosia told the court he returned to the crime scene around six ‘o clock that morning. However, his pocketbook states he only returned after ten ‘o clock. Mosia was being grilled by defence counsel for accused number five, Zandile Mshololo.

“I accept that, so you were exhausted Mr Mosia?,” says Mshololo.

“I think the mixed entries is the fact that I had outworked myself. That was from Friday, day and night, Saturday day and night, every time you get a case, it’s exhausting,” Mosia explains.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | Mosia to face more grilling as defence picks up inconsistencies:

