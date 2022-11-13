The murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala, is expected to be cross-examined by Advocate Zandile Mshololo -the lawyer representing accused number 5.

During his testimony, Madlala dropped a bombshell, pointing to accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the intruders inside the house on the day that Meyiwa was shot dead.

At the same time, Ntanzi is still awaiting a decision on his bail application from October in which he claimed he was assaulted and forced into a confession.

“This man with the blue t-shirt was the one who was held by Senzo. He had a beard that was cut,” claimed Madlala on the stand.

However, in cross-examination with Advocate Zandile Mshololo, this week, Madlala is expected to be cross-examined on this, because he never took part in any identity parade that included any of the five men currently in the dock.

“I put it to you that there was no identification parade with regard to the accused before the court, correct?” said Timothy Thobane, the lawyer for accused number one to four.

In response, Madlala said, “Yes, I never did an ID parade with the men before court,” replied Madlala.

The defence also tried to dismiss Madlala’s version and insists one of the occupants in the house pulled the trigger that killed Meyiwa.

“Kelly wanted to give the firearm to the deceased. I don’t know about that. That’s when the shot went off and hit the deceased at close range,” said Thobane

There were also more bombshells from the defence that Meyiwa was having an affair with his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandi.

Madlala also did not deny selling personal photographs he had with Meyiwa to Netflix.

