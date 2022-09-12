The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed until Tuesday, 13 September 2022, due to the unavailability of state witnesses.

The state advocate, George Baloyi says they could not secure a flight for the next witness over the weekend as they were fully booked.

The defence has opposed the application saying the state could have brought other witnesses who were in the house to take the stand in the absence of the witness flying from Durban.

The state will this week be leading evidence of those who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

Five men are on trial in the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the goalkeeper that was shot and killed during an alleged robbery while visiting the home of the mother of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

The state says the replacement witness they had scheduled was also not available.

“We did arrange for a replacement witness my lord, and I was informed only this morning (Monday) my Lord, that witness has asked we should reschedule his evidence today. We submit that it is not due to any fault on the state case. We submit it is due to circumstances beyond the control of the state,” says Baloyi.

