Meyiwa murder suspect linked to a cellphone

A signal from a phone alleged to belong to accused number 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial – was picked up from a cellphone tower near Villieria police station in Pretoria.

This is according to cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws who has been testifying at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi was detained at Villieria when the phone was allegedly found in his possession on February 8, 2021.

Ntanzi has denied knowledge of the handset.

Gouws: “According to section 205 data, Bongani Ntanzi- accused 2 was near cell tower 3G Queenswood NGA that is 220 meters from Villieria SAPS where he was in custody during that time when those photos were edited. On the 20th of August, we picked up the Queenswood cellphone tower.”

Baloyi: “Which year?”

Gouws: “[It was in] 2020.”

Gouws is expected back on the stand when the trial resumes.

The audio file below is reporting more on court proceedings