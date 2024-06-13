Chicco Twala’s cell number was used on night Meyiwa was murdered

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vodacom’s Forensic supervisor, Pinky Vythilingam says a number said to be registered to the name of legendary producer Sello Chicco Twala is said to have been used by his son Longwe on the night soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Vythilingam is testifying at the High Court in Pretoria where five men are on trial for the October 2014 murder. She is focusing on numbers that belong to some of those who were present at the Khumalo home.

Longwe is said to be one of the people who were present at the parental home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand that night.

According to the state, Meyiwa was shot after 8pm.

Vythilingam, led by State Prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda, says the cellphone data shows that Chicco’s number pinged in Vosloorus after 8pm on the day of the shooting.

Vythilingam: It starts at 20:20:16 in Vosloorus and the remainder of the page reflects Spruitview.

Sibanda: And the name there and surname?

Vythilingam: Sello Twala.

Sibanda: Who is the user of the number which is said to be Sello Twala

Vythilingam: It’s Longwe Twala.

Vythilingam also has data pertaining to a number associated with Meyiwa’s former girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Accused number five

Vythilingam says a number associated with accused five, Fisokuhle Ntuli pinged from a tower in Vosloorus a few hours before Meyiwa was murdered.

She says the cellphone data show that Ntuli’s number pinged in Vosloorus just after 2pm prior to the shooting.

Vythilingam says, “On 26 October, 14:20, the number ending 8 169 received a call from a number ending 3517, that call lasted 11 seconds and the tower that was picked up there was Vosloorus.”

She says Ntuli’s number was in communication on several occasions with a number said to belong to accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

Vythilingam is expected back on the stand on Thursday.

VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 12 June 2024: