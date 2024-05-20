The accused communicated on the day Meyiwa was shot, court hears

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws says there were several phone calls made between two of the accused the day Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed on the 26th of October 2014 while at Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for Meyiwa’s murder.

Gouws is going through phone records from numbers that allegedly belong to the accused.

“Mthobisi Prince Mncube, accused 3 – contacted Fosokuhle Ntuli, accused 5 – 11 times. That number is and that was between 26 October 2014 and 14 December 2014,” adds Gouws.

Senzo Meyiwa trial live stream below: