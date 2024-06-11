Vodacom witness testifies in Meyiwa case, examines cellphone data

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vodacom’s forensic liaison supervisor Pinky Vythilingam is back on the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa case under way in the High Court in Pretoria. She has been focusing on a cellphone number that allegedly belongs to accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

Mncube and four other suspects are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa who was shot and killed in 2014, in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Vythilingam, whose testimony was halted last week due to ill health has spent most part of her testimony this morning talking about the cellphone data from a cellphone number associated with Mncube from October 23, 2014, to January 25, 2015.

She says there were 5 142 results in the stream reflecting incoming calls, outgoing calls and outgoing SMSs.

“The first transaction on 26 October 2024 at 12:56, you will see the number ending 8169 received an SMS that is a duration of zero, we cannot see the other party number. Thereafter at 7:28 at 60 seconds on the same date an outgoing call was made call was made with the number 8169, it lasted 82 seconds it was made to the number ending 8570.”

The state previously presented evidence that Mncube and accused five, Fisokuhle Ntuli had been in communication several times before and after the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

Before Vythilingam took the stand, Defence Counsel, Charles Mnisi informed the court that Mncube had been detained in solitary confinement and did not receive warm water to bath.

The cold water frustrations have also been echoed by Zandile Mshololo, who represents Fisokuhle Ntuli- also detained in the same prison as Mncube.

LIVE STREAM: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial