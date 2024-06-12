Counsel in Meyiwa case meets with Kgosi Mampuru prison officials

Reading Time: 1 minute

The state and the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial met with officials from the Kgosi Mampuru prison this morning to deal with complaints from one of the accused about the harsh conditions under which he is being kept at the correctional facility.

The accused, Mthobisi Mncube, through his lawyer says he is being kept in solitary confinement and is unable to bath as there has been no hot water since the start of winter.

Mncube is one of the five accused in the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Proceedings were slightly delayed this morning at the High Court in Pretoria as officials met with a representative from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services.

After the meeting, State Prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that all parties reached a consensus and that Mncube’s concerns about where he is detained will be addressed.

Meanwhile, Vodacom’s Forensic Supervisor Pinky Vythilingam is still on the witness stand.

She is focusing on phone calls between numbers associated with accused number three Mncube and accused five Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The state previously presented evidence that Mncube and accused five Fisokuhle Ntuli had been in communication several times before and after the Bafana Bafana Captain’s murder.