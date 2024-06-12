Mncube, Ntuli were around Joburg hostel on day of Meyiwa’s murder

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vodacom’s forensic supervisor, Pinky Vythilingam says the cellphone data shows accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube and accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli were around the George Goch Hostel in Johannesburg just after 5 pm on the day former Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Vythilingam was on the witness stand at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The focus is on a cellphone number belonging to Mncube.

Mncube and four other suspects are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa, who was shot and killed in 2014 in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Vythilingam has been unpacking cellphone data from a number associated with Mncube from 23 October 2014 to 25 January 2015.

The state previously presented evidence that Mncube and Ntuli had been in communication several times before and after Meyiwa’s murder.

According to the State, Meyiwa was declared dead in hospital just after 9 pm. Vythilingam says there was no phone activity after 8pm.

“On this one, 26 October 2014, the last entry for the GPRS data is 18:56, that was internet use at Alexandra Park that was picked up as the tower.”

She says the next activity on the handset was only on 27 October around about 08:08.7.

