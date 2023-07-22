AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini says men should be ashamed about the alarming figures for gender-based violence (GBV).

The Zulu monarch led a walk to raise awareness against gender-based violence and femicide from the Mangosuthu University of Technology in uMlazi to the nearby King Zwelithini stadium.

He called on men to stand up and speak out against these acts.

“The situation the nation makes one doubt if we are real men. I am pleading with you my people because even the late King spoke strongly about this disgraceful act, that a woman must never be abused. As a man you must respect children and be a father so that a child can in return respect to you as well. We are gathered here to strongly condemn this behaviour and to talk among ourselves as men. If you are one of those men who are abusing women and children, you must stop it.”

Justice system fails GBV victims

Earlier, AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said in some cases the justice system is failing victims of gender-based violence.

Buthelezi’s message was read on his behalf at a men’s walk against gender-based violence and femicide in uMlazi, south of Durban.

In his message read by Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Prince Buthelezi says some women do not even report sexual offences.

“Statistics tells us that only one in nine women are raped and report to the police, the fact is that reporting sexual offences has decreased over time, but as a result of decreasing trust in justice system that is ineffective in prosecuting the perpetrators. Victims who pursue justice system face long road with their trauma for the justice system is painfully slow,” says Buthelezi.