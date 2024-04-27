Court ruling on AmaZulu King described as huge blow for applicants

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The AmaZulu nation’s traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi has described Friday’s ruling of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg as a major blow to the applications. The court ruled that five Royal Family members’ claim that AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was not fit to rule must be removed from public record.

The claim is contained in an affidavit which the Royal Family members filed in November last year. They were seeking to remove the king from the throne.

Buthelezi says the applicants should allow the king to continue his work.

“Today’s court decision is a major blow for Prince Mbonisi and all those who are opposed to the Zulu King because all the allegations, unsubstantiated allegations which they were trying to pin to discredit the king. The judge found that they deserved to be struck out in the strike-out application. And therefore, the king continues to perform his duties unhindered as the king of the Zulu nation.”

Meanwhile, one of the applicants Prince Mbonisi Zulu says the ruling does not weaken their case.

His attorney is Barnabas Xulu, “This is not affecting the case in anyway, we still have a very strong case and we should be pursuing on the 16th and 17th of May and we feel strongly that our case hasn’t been tainted in anyway by the removal and striking of those items. The law is very clear in respect of when the state organs can spend the public money for the purposes of benefiting of individuals not because he is the King or member of the executive.”