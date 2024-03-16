ANC KZN Chair Duma and AmaZulu traditional PM Buthelezi clash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tensions played out between the Chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Duma and AmaZulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi at the commemoration of the death of former Zulu King, Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo at KwaCeza in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

In his introduction of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Buthlezi accused the ANC in the province of disrespecting the King. Duma swiftly intervened, accusing him of hijacking the government event for political gain.

“Our only request your excellency is for the provincial government of KZN to emulate your example of respecting our King. A senior leader of the ANC of this provincial Mr Bheki Mtolo who is in fact…(commotion) Duma; Can we respect this day, Shenge can you please sit down I thought you were here to introduce the King? You are disrupting and becoming clumsy. The leader who was before you respected government events. Mzindazwe can you introduce the King? Let’s not ruin this event.”

Leader of the Zulu regiments Prince Vanana Zulu appealed for political tolerance.

“What happened did not sit well to the regiments as well as people who were attending the event. What happened did not set a good example. This should not happen again, there are many upcoming events in which the ANC will be working with government and ANC leaders will be working the traditional leaders and the Royal family, in those events they will be forced to recognize the prime minister, they should allow the prime minister to speak on his capacity as the traditional leader, in those events he will not be speaking as one of IFP leaders.”