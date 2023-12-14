Memorial service for Mpumalanga bus crash victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Families and friends of the seven people who were killed in a bus crash last week have gathered at the Mokopane Stadium in Limpopo for a memorial service.

The crash happened when the bus lost control and overturned between Lydenburg and Sabie in Mpumalanga. The bus passengers were on their way to an event that the Lutheran Baptist Church had organised. Several government officials are attending the memorial service. The church leader is Phukelo Moabelo.

“I was hurt because they lost their lives; we were still expecting a lot from them so that they continue to preach the gospel. The families are also hurting, and they were adding value to the church and also their respective families.”

