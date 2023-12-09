Death toll in Mpumalanga bus crash on R37 rises to seven

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll in the bus crash that occurred on the R37 between Lydenburg and Sabi in Mpumalanga has risen to seven.

Forty-nine other injured passengers were taken to various health facilities.

Investigations are underway into the cause of a bus crash which happened on Friday..

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the bus, and it overturned.

Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi says, “This happened when the bus they were travelling in seemingly lost control and overturned on the side of the road. Initially, it was reported that only two people were killed. The emergency personnel later recovered more bodies. About 49 people sustained injuries and were transported to various hospitals. The cause of the crash is the subject of an investigation.”